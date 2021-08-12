I’ve been following the recent News articles of the outrage (rightly so) over the local business that hasn’t paid any property taxes for 12 years.
How absurd!
I agree with Commissioner Boyd that the gaming of the judicial system to get a free ride must end. All county commissioners in Pennsylvania should lobby the state Legislature to reform the bankruptcy laws.
I have another solution for the tax scofflaws: Make property taxes a matter of public record, like deeds. If I can go to the courthouse and look at anyone’s deed to see what year they bought the property, who they bought it from, how much they paid for it and how many acres it is, then why shouldn’t I be able to access the individual’s property taxes as well?
Unless you have something to hide, why would anyone be opposed to it? Maybe “tax shaming” would entice the evaders to pay up — those who are delinquent could be called out.
Like Commissioner Boyd said, “Enough is enough!”
Robert Zbegan
New Castle
