The United States is letting down the world! This country was founded and continued to fight against tyranny. What the Russians are doing to the Ukrainians is absolutely shameless. Women and children are dying and civilians are dying. I can't believe our government is not stopping this terrible act of aggression.
Yes, it is true we are sending military equipment to help support the Ukrainian military, but what are sending is mostly outdated equipment that no longer has a purpose in our modern technical society. If we care at all to stop the Russians' invasion, we have to send modern equipment and our military personnel.
If we don'ts top this invasion, Russia will continue advancement in Europe. People, study your history books. I am not a fan of war. War is a situation with little winners, but sometimes people have no choice but to do the right thing.
Robert J. Shaffer
