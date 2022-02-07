Friday evening, Jan. 28, was a wonderful evening of musical entertainment in the New Castle High School auditorium. The concert was the culmination of the two-day Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 5 Band Festival.
The festival was co-hosted by the New Castle Area School District band director, Nicholas Yoho, and Neshannock Township School District band director, Kimberly Heim. Thirty-nine school districts from Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties were represented by 121 highly talented (gifted) senior high musicians — wonderful!
The guest conductor was the highly entertaining Dr. William Stowman, chair of the department of music and professor of trumpet at Messiah University.
We would love to see a picture of the colorful stage with each student musician wearing his/her respective high school band uniform published in The News.
This experience may not be back in New Castle for some time. If you missed it, you missed an entertainment bargain – tickets were only $5.
This event should have been publicized. We were made aware by our friend, who is the grandfather of a participating student musician. Note that basketball was going on in the field house at the same time — no need to guess which event received the coverage.
Thank you musicians, and all who contributed time, energy and expertise to make this a most memorable event for our community.
Robert G. Naugle
New Castle
