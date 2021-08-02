On Wednesday evening, my husband, father and I attended the Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass concert at St. Vitus Church. It was a delightful evening, not to mention inspiring. Many thanks to the anonymous donor who made the evening possible. Your generosity is no less inspiring than the music and words we heard.
After living many years away from New Castle, my husband and I spent the bulk of the past three summers in the area to be near family and friends and to escape the heat of Texas, where we live and work throughout the rest of the year. We have found no shortage of attractions to enjoy, from hiking at Moraine and McConnells Mill to carillon concerts at Westminster and the new amphitheater in New Wilmington, delicious lattes at Mohawk Coffee House and riding through the rolling hills and farms of Lawrence and Beaver counties (gathering fresh-picked produce as we go).
These are just a few of the ways we’ve intentionally used our leisure time. We marvel at the beauty of Western Pennsylvania. More importantly, we see that a lot of people are working hard to regenerate New Castle and the surrounding area.
Many, many thanks to all those, like this anonymous donor, who generously give time and financial resources to make it happen.
Rhonda Gibson
New Castle
