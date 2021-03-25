Apparently, Mark Elisco is thinking about running for mayor again. And he wants to make sure things will run the way they have for the last 60 years.
As Dr. Phil would say, “How’s that working for you?”
Elisco complains about taxes being artificially high under Home Rule. That means our earned income taxes (for residents only) can remain higher than the PA third class city limit. If not wage taxes, how do we pay the bills? The Act 47 team has cut expenses as much as they can. If we decrease wage tax, property taxes have to go up. Unless Elisco has some magical plan to bring in those thousands of businesses that have been waiting at the county line for our wage taxes to go down, property owners will pay.
Why make changes to the structure of our government? Again, are you happy with what’s been accomplished since 1968? If not, maybe a change is what we need. Maybe we can get the mayor and council to work together and can see some actual progress, not more nepotism and cronyism.
Elisco blames consultants for misleading the Home Rule Commission members, suggesting they are too stupid to understand how government works. What an insult to them and the people who elected them. The Commission spent 15 months interviewing members in the city and other city leaders to try to create the best charter possible.
We need a people’s mayor, not a dictator, Mr. Elisco. It’s time for a change.
Rhonda Dam
New Castle
