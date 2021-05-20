Mr. Bulisco of the Home Rule Committee opined “that there is no good outcome from that scenario (receivership).” Yet receivership offers several attractive features that Home Rule does not.
For example, while Home Rule essentially permits the permanent extension of Act 47 and the attendant increase in income tax revenues, amongst a myriad other potentially permanent tax increases, receivership, on the other hand, allows for only the temporary imposition of increased taxes, with the end goal of getting the city’s financial house in order. And this period of potential increased taxation is limited to a two-year period. Many of the problems facing New Castle are not attributable to a lack of taxable revenues, but rather, result from overspending.
Home Rule allows for the appointment of an unelected (appointed) city manager. And while receivership would also have put in place an appointed individual to oversee the receivership, this would only have been for the two-year period. Moreover, during this period, this individual would be directly answerable to the Commonwealth Court. A judge of the Commonwealth Court would be assigned to oversee the receiver as a check on that individual’s actions.
Finally, receivership would have placed the city at the front on the line for any and all available state and federal resources that are available to allow the City of New Castle to turn finally turn the page on years of fiscal irresponsibility.
Philip W. Berezniak
New Castle
