First of all, I wish to thank Mr. Gaibis for the insightful history lesson.
He states white people and the Republican party wish to put in place dangerous demands for future elections. According to him, these demands are anti-democracy, dictatorial and dangerous.
And he is so correct! Here are the four items that Republicans want to put in place to deny the right to vote.
1. Require citizenship
2. Require identification
3. Must not vote more than once
4. Must be alive.
I never realized how much of a hardship this was before reading his article.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
