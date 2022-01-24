What a difference a year makes! It’s been like night and day. Year 2021 has been a year of death, thousands more from the COVID-19 virus, more than 2020. And Biden had warp speed vaccines at his disposal.
In 2020, no military personnel died in Afghanistan. In 2021, we lost 13 of our finest. Biden left 1,000-plus Americans behind, just after speaking on TV to the contrary. These disasters are on Biden. What a difference a year makes.
In 2021, we have runaway inflation, a 39-year high. Americans are feeling the pain at the grocery store, buying gasoline and paying their utility bills. These increases were caused by Biden and his environmentalists. Polls say 89 percent of Americans are extremely concerned about runaway inflation. Only 17 percent say we’re better off this year compared to last year and 81 percent say they are not better off. Inflation is costing Americans $3,500 more in 2021. So what’s Joe doing? Begging Russia and OPEC to produce more oil while shutting down our ability to produce our own oil! And don’t even talk to me about the supply-chain catastrophe. What a difference a year makes!
This year our Southern border is wide open and overrun by more than a million illegals, few tested for COVID, carrying all variety of drugs. The Mexican cartels are getting wealthy while American wages are wiped out by Biden destroying our dollar.
And lastly, China, Russia and Iran are doing whatever they please, simply because they sense weakness. What a difference a year makes indeed!
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
