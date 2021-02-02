My reaction to the riot at the Capitol was sadness and anger. What happened there was despicable.
The next day, the New Castle News wrote an editorial on the front page that was a very hateful and over-reactive response. It called for V.P. Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, taking steps to remove Trump from office.
Trump stated to his supporters on that day “soon you will be marching over to the Capitol, peacefully and patriotically.” Pretty inciteful!
And why did the FBI say they were warned about a possible attack on the Capitol a “week” before? If they knew, why not prevent it from happening? Was the riot allowed to happen for political purposes, and were there “left wing” agitators within the crowd?
So Trump was a threat to our country, as the editorial states? Of course not, but the House impeached him again (without substantial evidence). Now, Pelosi and the Democrats want the Senate to convict him for “incitement of insurrection.” Again, no evidence.
The editorial goes on, “...fanned by a small group of supporters who have a penchant for violence.” You have them confused with BLM and Antifa with the looting, burning and murder across America this past summer, costing billions in destruction, including attempts to take over a federal building. I didn’t hear so much as a peep from the left. Kamala Harris actually raised funds to bail those thugs out of jail.
Where was the outcry then? Where were the front-page editorials then? Where was the condemnation from The News and all on the left? The same media that condoned the left-wing mobs are in no position to lecture anyone.
Trump flirting with treason? I don’t think so!
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
