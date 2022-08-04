Saw the Republican candidate for governor at the Crane Room running away from big, bad WTAE on Aug. 2. Seems he only answers questions he decides are “fair”.
Kinda snowflaky, no? He won’t publicly debate his opponent either.
Elections would be so much better if good, strong candidates didn’t have to contend with the press and other political parties. Maybe someday, if he and his friend, the CEO of GAB, have their way ...
Paul Skuta
New Castle
