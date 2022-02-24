I would like to recommend a few books from excellent investigative reporters, whose factual content has been banned from seeing the light of day within the massive leftist media complex.
“Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, And The Washington Lies That Enriched The Clinton and Biden Dynasties,” by John Solomon and Seamus Bruner. Note: Also mentioned in this book are ones who lead the Trump-Russia investigations.
“Red Handed: How American Elite Get Rich Helping China Win,” by Peter Schweizer. Note: Republicans are not spared, and facts makes the Clintons selling NASA missile technology to the Chinese look like child’s play.
“Slanted: How The News Media Taught Us To Love Censorship And Hate Journalism,” by Sharyl Attkisson. Note: She was spied on during the Obama administration.
“Breaking the News: Exposing The Establishment Medias Hidden Deals And Secret Corruption,” by Alex Marlow. Note: Explains evolution of “Democrat Media Complex.”
Thomas Jefferson said “if we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”
Those not informed denigrate Mark Levin for his book and speaking out about “American Marxism,” but how is now labeling the word “freedom” as “hate speech” not Marxism?
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
