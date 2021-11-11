Most people remember cuz Pete as a writer to the New Castle News. Few people know him as a super humanitarian. Many times a year, Pete would fill his van with clothing and essentials and drive to the southern states and give his clothing to the poor and never ask for a dime.
Pete went to Mass every morning and following Mass he went to the cemetery to visit and pray for all the Panellas. When my dad was at Golden Hill, Pete went every day at noon to feed lunch to him. Our fathers were brothers. My mom and dad called Pete St. Joseph and justifiably so.
Regardless where I met Pete, at the flea market, supermarket, doctor’s office, church or cemetery, he would always, always introduce me as his father. I will refrain from ostentatiousness, but the fact remains that all Panellas are exceptionally loving and beautiful people. Just ask us.
Subsequently, Peter Paul was the quintessence of our fantastic Panella personality. Well, Pete, your mission here is complete. Now, we all know you are enjoying your well-deserved celestial reward. Yep, yep, yep, yep.
Pat John Panella
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.