This letter is to let the hardworking New Castle and Neshannock basketball teams know that our town is so proud of them.
I am not much of a sports person, but I watched both games on TV and thoroughly enjoyed them. As a mother of two girls who participated in many sports, through school and in college, I experienced all the ups and downs, feelings from joy to tears and all the in-between.
We appreciate good coaches, trainers, educators, students and parents. They all teach and shape our children to achieve more than they think they can. Thank you all for your dedication.
Melissa Frengel
New Castle
