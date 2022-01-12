John Adams famously states, “facts are stubborn things.”
Lies are fragile. They cannot be sustained. Edges fray. Contradictions pop up. Loose threads begin to unravel. Truth breaks through. Always.
It behooves us to consider these things before blindly accepting the “truth of the moment” in which media relentlessly bombards us. The stakes have never been higher. Take time to look for “the rest of the story” before making decisions. Ask questions. Be willing to dig beneath the surface in order to see the big picture, not just the little pieces you are fed.
Mary V. Marr
Hickory Township
