Dreams do not become in reality until action is taken, Dr. King and John Lewis have taught us that.
Actions and words have the ability to change the world, fate has proven that. Yet as MLK Day has passed, I pose the question to the American people: how did things get so far? How did we lose our sense of a moral compass in human decency?
Certainly we all come from different backgrounds, different religions, different ways of life, but when did we decide that a person or a political standpoint would be our defining quality?
We were workers, neighbors, friends, associates, and are no better than anyone else. We are all members of the human race, first and foremost.
Secondly, we are all participating in the practice of the democratic process under which this republic has supported. Everyone has the right to be heard and no one should be suppressed from having the right to vote because of the color of their skin, the way they look or because of the job that they have.
For if that idea of a republic was a dream in 1776, then would you not want that republic, established to practice democracy, fulfill what it was intended to do?
Mark Summerville
Pulaski
