Our country was built by its founders on basic concepts and beliefs, later made into constitutional rights.
Some of these were the idea to worship freely without government interference, freedom of speech, and the right to bear arms and protect one’s self. These and many others such as free and fair elections were outlined by the country’s founding fathers in The Constitution of the United States and further defined in our individual state constitutions.
The concept of the nuclear family was the first building block in teaching these values to the children. These very basic ideas were the foundation of this great Republic for which millions have served and given their sweat, blood and lives to defend, and largely the reason why this Republic still stands. But today, these basic freedoms are being assaulted from within like never before by our own politicians.
If the reason why our original forefathers came here, to worship freely and build a country on Christian values, is removed, then what do the people follow? If the first building block, the family, that teaches these Christian values to our children is torn apart, then what will they be taught, and by whom? Simple, the leaders of your secular government will then fill the void of those values and teach our young to ultimately be dependent on the government for all of their needs.
These messages of government dependency are being taught to our young through social media, and anyone who does not agree with their message or speaks against them now is simply censored or removed from the airways. And if the government then drastically restricts your ability to legally possess firearms and protect yourself, which they are trying to do today, who will stop them from doing anything? Alarmingly, these things are all happening in front of our eyes, not behind our backs, and we have elected those who are doing it.
Yes, elections do have very serious consequences.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
