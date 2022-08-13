Most people’s understanding today of separation of church and state, and its application by many governmental agencies in recent years is far different from the intent of our country’s founding fathers.
While the phrase “separation of church and state” itself appears nowhere in the Constitution, what it does say is that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” in the First Amendment. The framers of the Constitution did not want a union between government and a religion, as that was one of the reasons our forefathers left England so they might worship as they desired and not as the government told them. This did not mean that they were to keep any form of religion, religious values or prayer from all aspects of government or its properties. Rather, quite the opposite, as many examples of Christian words and symbols can be found throughout governmental buildings and writings.
The founders and framers understood that it would only be through the foundation of these basic moral, Christian values that this new country would be built and survive. It was on these ideas and values that our laws were written, our militaries were formed, and that the men and women of this country were raised to protect and defend our streets and nation.
George Washington was often found alone in prayer before going into battle, asking God’s help for himself and his men as they seemed to face overwhelming odds against the British army. Yet today, these very basic freedoms of prayer and religion are being taken away from our own soldiers and chaplains, as just one example, by the progressive left in our government.
Government was meant to be kept out of religion by our founders, yet we have allowed this concept to be twisted by the progressives to mean just the opposite and keep any religion out of all aspects of government.
I pray this country awakes before it’s too late.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.