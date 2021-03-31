I’ve been following the progress of the Home Rule Charter Commission, and I’d like to urge my fellow New Castletonians to support the proposed charter.
There are two compelling reasons to do this.
First, it will help the city avert a financial crisis, and reduce the need to raise property taxes.
Second, the charter will make some beneficial changes in how our government is organized.
The commission was tasked with studying our present government structure, to see how it could be improved. They interviewed many officials, both here and in other cities, to learn what organizational frameworks have worked best.
Based on this research, the proposed charter calls for the mayor to serve as one member of a seven-person city council, with a paid city administrator handling day-to-day operations. The city’s financial administration will also be reorganized, for better reporting and efficiency. This is especially important in our situation.
We need to consider what has brought New Castle to our present financial straits. Personalities aside, the current government structure has not served us well in all respects. In particular, the system we have has failed to head off a devastating revenue shortfall down the road.
The commission’s final report has a chart showing the proposed government structure (https://www.newcastlepa.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Final-Report-February-24-2021.pdf). The New Castle Public Library’s home page has a link to the charter itself, at www.ncdlc.org.
I applaud the commission’s work in drafting the proposed charter.
Please familiarize yourself with the issues, and vote to adopt the home rule charter in May.
Marianne Hooker
New Castle
