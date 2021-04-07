Last fall, as I was walking on the John Thompson Nature Trail, I saw a group of Neshannock school children planting bulbs along the trail.
I thought to myself “I can’t wait to see them bloom in the spring.”
As I walk the trail this week, there are hundreds of blooming daffodils along the trail. I would like to thank the children for providing so much beauty to my daily walk.
Margaret Glasser
New Castle
