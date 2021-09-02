Wake up, America! It is an insult to our knowledge of history for Joe Biden to hastily withdraw our troops from Afghanistan “because America no longer has any interests in Afghanistan since we have accomplished our two missions: to kill Osama bin Laden and eliminate al-Qaida in Afghanistan.”
It is true, bin Laden is dead, but al-Qaida is still in Afghanistan and will become stronger after the withdrawal.
Biden completely ignored the third and most compelling mission — to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and al-Qaida to freely plan future attacks against America. The allied forces of NATO prevented that from happening for 20 years and continued to do so with as few as 2,500 American military personnel.
The way Biden carried out his withdrawal is outrageous. First the CIA then the 2,500 military personnel. Then he closed the most strategic airport and the embassy. He did all this without consulting our NATO partners and they are furious about it. That left hundreds and perhaps thousands of Americans and Afghan personnel who worked hand in hand with our military over the past 20 years without a plan to extricate them.
This is a blunder of catastrophic proportions. It is an embarrassment to our country. The obvious question is “why?” The answer is symbolism. He wanted to have America out before 9/11 as a symbol of his great accomplishment. Unfortunately, the real symbol will be the Taliban flying over the U.S. embassy on Sept. 11, 2021. Rather than an accomplishment, it is a disgrace.
The biggest disgrace of all is it cost American lives to carry out his ill-conceived withdrawal plan by his arbitrary date of Aug. 31.
Lew Grell
Pulaski Township
