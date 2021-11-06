Millions of Americans voted for Joe Biden because he promised to be a “healer.” But he could be our most divisive president.
Here are two examples.
In March, he signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which includes $4 billion in loan forgiveness for farmers and ranchers whose livelihoods were devastated by the pandemic. This seems timely because millions of pounds of fruit and vegetables were plowed under, millions of eggs were smashed and millions of gallons of milk were dumped.
There is one catch in ARPA. Even though 95.4 percent of agricultural producers in America are white, they cannot apply. This brazenly racist act specifically says it is only for “socially disadvantaged” farmers and ranchers defined as Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders. This is divisive!
The second example is Biden’s vaccination mandate, which declares federal employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be fired. There are no exceptions, yet over 44 million Americans have had COVID-19, recovered and have immunity. Some governors, mayors and CEOs have implemented his directive.
Nurses and doctors, our first line of defense during the pandemic, will lose their jobs; also, first responders such as police and firefighters. Military members will be discharged if they don’t get vaccinated.
Contrast this with the president’s policy for the 2 million immigrants who have illegally entered the country during his presidency. There is no COVID-19 vaccination requirement for them.
Why asked why, Jen Psaki, the president’s spokesperson, said it isn’t necessary because they aren’t going to stay long.
That is not true. It is a double standard.
Biden has one set of rules for citizens and a separate set for a favored group, i.e., illegal immigrants.
Joe Biden is not a healer. He is a divider.
Lew Grell
Pulaski
