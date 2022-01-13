Compassionate Friends is an organization which was founded by parents who have suffered the most tragic of losses — the death of a child.
Many years ago, through the kindness and generosity of Mr. Roger Smith and the Funeral Directors Association, a monument was erected on the Diamond and dedicated to the memory of these children.
For over 30 years, with the changing of each season, I have placed flowers atop the monument — without incident, until this Christmas when the flower was yanked from the saddle, actually ripping the wires which held it in place.
Perhaps you will think twice next time before you act.
Lena Rosati
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.