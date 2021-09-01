Sometimes, I get frustrated and disappointed about some persons’ negative attitudes toward the City of New Castle.
Certainly, New Castle has problems. But so do other communities. Maybe, our focus should be on what has been good.
For example, Chief Salem and teen volunteers led a revitalization of Farrell Playground; Arts & Education at the Hoyt has held and or participated in over 40 events thus far this year.
Consider the historical Hemp House on Spruce Street (the first complete renovation of a residential construction using hempcrete in the state). DON so far has built seven new homes with several more nearly done in different stages of compilation; the Lower East Side has received a Elm Street Designation, one of only two in the state; New Visions of Lawrence County with several beatifications; I see citizens cleaning neighborhoods on their own and helping organizations like Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project, and Lawrence County United Way in their “Day of Caring;” summer concert series, Son of the City, Victory Church and others did a back-to-school events; and the list goes on.
The citizens of New Castle should know that a lot of good people are doing good work for the betterment of New Castle. It’s not all doom and gloom.
With human nature it can be easy to be negative. However, I see the accomplishments in our city, and we should use that as momentum to keep moving forward. We are NC! #HeyNCiloveyou
Ken Rice
New Castle
