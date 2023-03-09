It is disgraceful that the City of New Castle lost another business.
DON Enterprises effectively bullied and extinguished 2 Brothers Gaming, a small business, and the City of New Castle stood by and did nothing.
Where was our new city administrator, Christopher Frye? He’s being paid $110,000 and he couldn’t act as a mediator between the two businesses?
People need to wake up to what the landscape of our town is becoming. DON Enterprises shouldn’t have been allowed to utilize traffic control devices to block people from using a parking lot. I want to point out that there were no problems between 2 Brothers Gaming and Four Brothers Urban Bistro when they were there. DON is just a bully and the City keeps giving them more and more. Yes, DON may own the parking lot. However, DON had to become greedy, right?
New Castle is becoming DON’s new headquarters and playground. Watch out.
José Gaspar
New Castle
