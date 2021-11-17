Mother Nature has been changing the climate for thousands, if not millions, of years. We have had ice ages and periods of warming.
Today, there are among us those who want to reduce/eliminate the use of fossil fuels to control global warming.
To the best of my knowledge there were no fossil fuels being used back then. Perhaps someone can enlighten me.
My assumption is that some believe that we can control Mother Nature. I find this hard to believe.
John Abraham
New Castle
