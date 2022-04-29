To all the staff, doctors and nurses whose care I was under during my stay at UPMC James Hospital starting on April 19, 2021, I was under the impression that everything I was feeling was due to old age coming on and boy was I wrong. The day came when I was having a hard time breathing, called my daughter to take me to the hospital and after having many tests it showed how serious my condition was.
Thank God, because of the great care I was given at Jameson Hospital and the Hillman Center, I was on my way to recovery. And to the special nurses who assisted me when I came home from the hospital, Tracy and Leslie, my family doctor Dr. David Shober, heart Dr. Paul Wawrzynski, surgeon Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka and Dr. Amanda Laubenthal.
May God bless all of your great care and dedication.
Joan F. Montuoro
New Wilmington
