“Mask and vaccine mandates to protect us from the coronavirus? Deplorable. They’re just abusive rules dictated by socialists in government. It’s a free country and my choice.”
These are strong words, voiced by 25 to 30 percent of the population, and an echo from political hacks on extreme right news media. George Orwell countered this abuse-of-freedom argument: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
For example, that COVID vaccines are the safest and most effective way to prevent serious illness and death. Masks and social distancing also help.
The scientific evidence is overwhelming; that is, if you trust in facts and reject false claims.
The unvaccinated are simply fodder for highly infectious organisms; they don’t care what you believe. More infections leads to higher viral counts and more deadly and contagious variants. The consequence: Everyone will eventually be exposed.
Will God protect you? The testimony of a grieving widow who lost her unvaccinated husband is relevant. She lamented, “God helps those who help themselves; the vaccines were developed to help us.”
I have a favorite saying: We make rules when we run out of brains. Is that a reference to regulations made by government officials?
Sometimes. But in this case, it refers to those too stubborn or foolish to act unselfishly and responsibly to protect themselves and their loved ones. If common sense prevailed, we wouldn’t need mandates.
Please get vaccinated, and encourage others to do the same.
Jim Hartzler
Volant
