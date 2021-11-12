To the residents of Lawrence County, and the nation at large: The election is over, and whoever had felt the need to place a sign in their yard, or flagpole, can now take them down.
I would like to specifically address those who still continue to have signs in their yards and, at this point, very decrepit flags hanging from their poles, supporting a losing candidate from the November 2020 election. Those can be put away for now.
You can bring them out at a more appropriate time.
However, you will have to replace the bottom name. Also, you also need to refresh your bumper stickers. They’re causing your cars to become increasingly depreciated.
Thank you! And remember, Keep ‘merica Beautiful!
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.