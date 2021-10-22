The residents of New Castle need to quit hiding behind their drapes and take a stand against the absolute infestation of criminal activity that takes place in our city. A call to 911 may help. Just do something. Our brave police department can’t do it all without our help. We can only blame ourselves if we choose to turn away from the crime that happens in our own neighborhood.
We live in a totally different world from our parents and grandparents. We need to start taking care of one another again, instead of it being us against them.
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
