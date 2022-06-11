Apparently the letter published by Mr. Gaibis Sr. wasn’t clear enough to the Tucker Carlsons of the world.
Although, in light of the recent and, unfortunately, ongoing slaughter of our fellow human beings, whether they are children, people other than white, those of a different sexual orientation than ourselves, some people don’t understand what the meaning of racism.
Racism isn’t just about the hatred that caused a person to kill Black people in Buffalo, but also that which caused a person to kill Jewish people while attending services at their synagogue in Pittsburgh, and to kill Chinese in Florida because they were being blamed by those of unsound mind and body, as the cause of the coronavirus.
It’s also not about what a letter to the editor naively proclaimed that “In the year 2021, only six unarmed Blacks were killed by the police, but 10,000 Blacks were killed by other Blacks and this was caused by many factors, but racism wasn’t one of them.”
Reading this statement, I sat in dismay, knowing that no amount of reasoning can ever bring a person such as this into reality.
The writer also states that Mr. Gaibis do some research. I, in turn, ask the letter writer to do the same. However, I would ask him to utilize news sites other than the ones he obviously has been accustomed to relying on and, hopefully, realize that there is a great amount of valuable information that can be found outside the confines of the world of the Carlson and Hannitys of the world.
The whole world is praying that you, those like you, do!
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.