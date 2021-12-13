Since Mr. Abraham asked to be “enlightened” as to how the burning of fossil fuels are causing damage to our environment and their effects on our weather.
I would suggest that he and others who want to be “enlightened”, watch one of the many news channels who have experts on the subject on a regular basis, being that it is such an important issue.
There is only one so-called “news” channel that does not inform the public as to the truth of the matter.
Perhaps by changing the channel, he and others will become enlightened to the may truths that are out there.
Jeffrey Maciejewski
New Castle
