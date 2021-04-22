For the first time in decades the office of Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds is up for grabs. As a lifelong resident of Lawrence County, my family and I have had interactions with the office as needed and those experiences have always been met with proficiency, efficiency, and respect.
Now, there are several people vying for the position, but only one who seems qualified.
Tammy R. Crawford has worked her way up through the ranks in this office and not only understands, but also has performed almost every single duty that she would be expecting others to perform should she be elected on May 18, 2021. She knows that the job is a full-time endeavor that many residents must rely on as the circumstances of their lives change. She has seen technology implemented and recognizes the things that work and those that could perhaps use upgrading.
From microfilm clerk to Chief Deputy recorder of Deeds, the past 27 years of full-time work in the courthouse has provided the candidate with experience one simply cannot learn through a job description or reading about things.
To her 54,000 hours of experience, the opposition in both parties offers zero.
Therefore, Tammy R. Crawford is, in my eyes, the only candidate worth voting for to fulfill this position.
Jean Steele
New Castle
