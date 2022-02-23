Thank you to the city of New Castle and Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, for embracing my grandfather, William Panella, for 87 years.
He was a proud New Castle High grad, Navy veteran and practicing lawyer. Others knew him from his public service as Lawrence County district attorney, New Castle City Council member and New Castle city controller.
I saw the love he had for this city and the love it gave back to him. It is fitting that anytime we would be out in public, it was hard for him not to be recognized, and for someone to stop and have a conversation with Bill.
Over this past weekend, countless community members (clients, lawyers, friends, and public officials) stopped by the visitation and funeral to pay their respects. Some even shared their own stories and painted an even brighter portrait of the man I already admired.
In the course of his remarkable life, he inspired my mother to become a lawyer and, many years later, myself. He had many titles in his long public service career, but I’ll always remember him fondly as Grandpa.
Jason Neal
Huntington, West Virginia
