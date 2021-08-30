UPMC (formerly Jameson) Hospital really needs to get themselves straightened out.
I understand that COVID has run roughshod over the entire healthcare profession, but after nearly two years you’d expect a routine visit to the E.R. to not be unprofessional, unorganized and basically outright chaotic.
My mother got referred to the hospital after an appointment with her PCP. Once in the waiting room of the E.R., that is where she would stay for the better part of seven hours.
Another would-be patient helped her with elevating her leg and other minor things, all while nurses and employees of UPMC continued walking past and ignoring the waiting masses.
Nurses and doctors did their consults in the waiting area, as well as medical procedures. There’s absolutely no way that the waiting area is clean or sterile enough for that sort of thing.
Also, privacy is pretty much not even considered, but at some point I guess you’re just content with getting treated at all.
Hopefully, that was just a busy off day and people don’t have to be worried about the level of care they’ll receive if they should need to go there. But then again, when you’re talking about someone’s physical health and well-being, one bad day is all it takes to ruin a life or end one.
Hopefully, they get things straightened around before a busy off day ends up being someone’s last day. Also no political agenda here, but please get the vaccine. 635k deaths in U.S. alone. End COVID19.
Jason Lyons
New Castle
