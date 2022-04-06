Last evening, I had the pleasure of attending the musical “Grease” at New Castle High School.
What a wonderful experience it was from beginning to end! I have never seen so much talent on stage and hard work behind the scenes. The singing and dancing and orchestra and set design and costumes were superb.
It was so much fun to witness the glorious transformation of the stage into Rydell High in the ‘50s!
It was truly a great night and am still hearing the music in my head.
Jan Evans
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.