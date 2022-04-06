Eleanor Ann Angelucci, 90, passed on to Heaven at 10:10 p.m. on April 4, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1931, in Ellwood City to the late Angelo S. Conforti and Maria Jose-phine Figliomeni Conforti. Ellie grew up in the West End neighborhood of Ellwood City with her parents (who were immigra…