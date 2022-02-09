Recently a letter was published that intended to offer comfort to all, particularly the young, who are experiencing stress over the realities of climate change. But no one should be led astray by simplistic arguments that deceive.
There is no debate. Over 97 percent of climate scientists acknowledge the planet is undergoing profound climate disruption. Oceans are warming. Ocean currents are altering in problematic ways. Rising temperatures in cities across the planet are making human habitation extremely difficult. Droughts lay waste crops on the American Plains. Island nations prepare to abandon their homes due to sea level rise. Communities in the far north must relocate because permafrost melts beneath them.
In April 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees released data indicating that since 2010, 21.5 million people have been displaced by climate change-related disasters. In September 2018, the Australian-based Institute for Economics and Peace suggested that by 2050 at least 1.2 billion people (an eighth of the human population) could be displaced by climate-related threats. No one, no one will remain unaffected by these and other realities.
These challenges are stressful to everyone who cares about life on our planet. We all owe it to one another, and all who come after us, to probe deeply, assess information rigorously, and take action that will limit the pain and suffering that can and, in all likelihood, will befall so many in the years ahead due to climate change. Comfort comes from knowledge, not pollyanna-ish prognostication.
James Hines
New Wilmington
