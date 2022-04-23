I once read that a good leader tells us what we want to hear. It’s called confirmation bias: Giving you information, not always accurate or complete, that reinforces personal beliefs.
Representative Mike Kelly was spot-on at a recent township meeting. First, he said support for Ukraine is crucial because globally, democracies are under attack, and that the NATO alliance is important to protect our European allies and the U.S.
Correct.
He then bashed the Biden administration’s domestic policies, claiming they have caused inflation and increased the national debt.
What wasn’t said, which politicians are notorious for, is just as important as what was. For example, what did Mike say when Trump threatened withdrawing from NATO? Nothing. What did Mike do when there was an insurrection at our nation’s Capitol to overturn a free and fair presidential election? He joined a majority of Republican legislators to challenge the election results in court — “Stop the Steal.”
You may recall, Mike also voted for the 2018 tax reduction bill that benefited primarily corporations and high-income individuals, like Kelly. The promised economic boom did not materialize, and the national debt during the Trump years ballooned from $20 trillion to $27 trillion. In fact, inflation is currently global, not just limited to the U.S., because of basic economics: Surging demand for goods that exceed supply, related to the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Should Mike Kelly be re-elected? You decide, after getting all the facts, not just political tripe that pleases you.
James Hartzler
Volant
