Only a complete idiot like Donald Trump would praise Vladimir Putin for the destruction and the murdering of the Ukraine people.
At a campaign rally in Georgia over the weekend, he again praised Putin. He said the smartest one gets to the top.
That’s how this man — and I say that loosely — praises someone who is killing innocent women and children.
He said of Kim Jong Un, the dictator of North Korea, how much he respected him.
This is the same man who had his own cousin killed and would starve his own people.
Maybe the best is when Trump recently told a audience of GOP donors that the U.S. should paint Chinese flags on American warplanes and bomb Russia. And when his own intelligence people told him Putin interfered in the 2016 election, he believed Putin because Putin told him he didn’t.
God forgive us if he runs in 2024 and wins. Maybe this time if he wins, the flag of the U.S. on the White House will be alongside the flags of Russia, North Korea and China.
God help us in 2024.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
