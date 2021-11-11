Trump winning in 2016 was a serious wound to the American experiment.
His clinging to power in 2020 poured salt in the wound.
Trump losing in 2024 and trying to steal the election would be even more catastrophic. But a straightforward victory — a very real possibility — could be a mortal injury.
Americans are ready now. If anything there overprepared. Many members of a uneasy coalition of Democrats and former Republicans who oppose Trump are frantically focused on the danger of Trump and his GOP allies trying to steal the 2024 elections
This is not without justification. Many more of Trump’s henchmen are focused on stealing it. But these watchdogs miss risking the more grave danger: Trump could win this fair and square.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
