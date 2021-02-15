The recent article about how the New Castle News wrote a hateful article about the riot at the capital was so far from the truth. The article was right on.
You write about how you think Trump created no treason. You’re right, he didn’t do it alone — the whole Republican Party did it with him, feeding his lies about a stolen election he clearly lost and stocking more hate.
Please get off your moral high horse and quit comparing oranges with apples. He fueled the flames of hate and as far as I’m concerned you keep writing your articles how you praise this ex-president and we will continue to see the damage of the last four years.
As far as the paper writing their editorials, keep up the good work. The truth is something that we need now because for four years we got nothing but lies. And for the recent letter to the editor about there is no proof Trump incited the riot, what are you listening to and watching? But then again I’m sure it’s the hate-filled news outlet which I won’t mention.
Stop blaming the Democrats stop blaming everybody else and hold Trump responsible, for he alone has done such a damage to this country I pray it can recover from.You keep bringing up the Democrats, but the Democrats didn’t cause this mess we are in.
If you know the meaning of treason, you also know it spells Donald Trump.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
