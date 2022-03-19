On Dec. 10, Mayor Frye gave a talk to West Side residents, during which he gave carte blanche to ATV riders.
Asked why police make no effort to enforce motor vehicle laws, his answer was that they might get hurt. He referred to an incident where an ATV rider crashed while being chased.
His advice is to take their picture, then find out where they live so police can issue a warning. After a second warning, the house will be placed on a disorderly list.
Really? We have an army ATV drivers who defy all traffic laws. They have no license, no insurance, no right to be on the street. Yet law enforcement does nothing because the lawbreakers might get hurt if pursued.
Not good enough. Enforce the law. This is a duty, not an option.
Recent developments reveal the mayor will run for a state-level position. In other words, he has other fish to fry (no pun intended). This apparently means the onus for traffic law enforcement is left on citizens with cameras — kind of sounds like vigilantism.
I dread the coming warm weather with these machines screaming up and down the street. These ATVs must be removed from our streets so they can do what they were designed to do: destroying other people’s property.
J.A. Melozzi
New Castle
