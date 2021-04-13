Published in the New Castle News, July 13,1968, written by my father on earth, Dr. Wilbur E. Flannery, states that “be not afraid” was a consistent message through Jesus’ ministry.
My thoughts on this past News publication was triggered during the April 4, 2021 “great” sermon of Highland Presbyterian Church’s pastor, Rich Kinney.
These words — do not be afraid — appear 365 times in the Bible. Believing in God and eternal life “is a powerful force against our greatest fear” — dying. Pastor Rich reflected on the obvious: there are two certainties in life, living and dying. There just has to be more to life; death just can’t be the end of it all.
We all keep within our souls, our hearts and our minds a vision of a future of some kind, a resurrection, a continuation or an opportunity to see and talk to the loved ones who preceded us. Oh, how we hope that there is more to life than death.
The Easter message to Christians should be clear — there is life after death. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the proof. The words within the covers of the Bible, written so far back in time, just can’t be without meaning.
Yet here we are. Religion is on decline, as is church attendance nationwide. How can this be? What has happened to us? Our nation was founded on the words in the Bible.
I have no answers, but I can assume parents are not churchgoers. There are no teachings of faith or readings of the Bible within today’s family units, examples are no longer being set for our young.
Differing religions worldwide do have a common thread of good over evil. Civilizations evolved over hope, and rules to live by. Let’s “hope” and pray that there is no reversion to our primitive, uncivilized ways.
Thank God for Easter!
Harry Flannery
New Castle
