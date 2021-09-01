My husband and I recently sold a used car and neglected to remove the PA license plate before it left our possession. We were quite surprised when that plate number started racking up traffic violations in another state that we were expected to play.
What could have been a confusing and difficult situation was easily resolved with assistance from the office of our state representative. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Chris Sainato for using the influence of his office to assist us and we'd especially like to thank his staff member, Eracalini Kennedy, who was so patient and helpful.
It was very impressive how easily and efficiently our problem was solved.
Harry and Patricia Passerrello
