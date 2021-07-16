Real superheroes wear dog tags, not capes.
New Castle recently lost a real superhero, Norman Coury, WWII veteran. My husband, Gene, and I were privileged to know Norman for several years.
We became acquainted with him when his beloved wife, Nancy, was Mom’s roommate in the hospital for three weeks. Theirs was a love story. Norman cared faithfully for her during the year before her passing. Every morning in the hospital, she’d get her grey wig out of the nightstand, put it on, and her lipstick, waiting for her permanent beau.
When we saw Norman’s WWII veteran hat, we immediately went over and shook his hand, thanking him for his service. Gene is retired Air Force NCO, so this is our tradition.
We just wanted New Castle to know that we loved Norman and were so very blessed and grateful to have had his friendship. He was a proud Lebanese American, carrying a photo of entertainer Danny Thomas in his wallet.
We loved taking Norman out for meals when we visited New Castle, and future visits will have a void where Norman was.
So we ask New Castle News readers to always remember: Real superheroes wear dog tags, not capes. They make sacrifices — sometimes even their very lives.
Farewell, Superhero Norman. Job well done.
Gene and Sherry Lazzaro
Warner Robins, Georgia
