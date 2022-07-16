My great-grandfather was a veteran of the Civil War. He is buried in what was once the Baptist-Methodist cemetery on Main Street in Hillsville.
The cemetery, exuding ruination, is an example of an abandoned and forgotten legacy to a bygone era. The graves located there belong almost exclusively to the 18th and 19th centuries. The grass is uncut and the stones in disarray.
I visited there recently and discovered the tombstone of my ancestor, the Civil War veteran mentioned above, has fallen over. I don’t know if it was an act of desecration or just the result of over a hundred years of settling earth. It is quite large and heavy, so undoing its demise won’t be an easy task. He survived the Civil War only to have his grave desecrated by lack of maintenance by the future generations he fought to preserve.
I contacted the U.S. Department of Veterans affairs in Washington, D.C. They offered no solution, other than saying if the stone is damaged they will provide another one. The one he had was more of a monument than a stone. In addition, his wife was buried in an adjoining grave, and her name is on the stone as well. It wouldn’t be on a replacement stone.
I then contacted state Rep. Chris Sainato’s office. One of his secretaries was of great help and connected me with Jesse Putnam, veterans office at the courthouse. She did a little research and discovered that the cemetery was part of a parcel of land included with a nearby quarry. The owners of the quarry seem to want no part of the cemetery. They don’t even mow the grass. Ms. Putnam informed me that this is the fate of many of the old cemeteries in the area. Some are considered “private property,” and if you attempt to visit an ancestor, you risk arrest for trespassing.
This sad situation gives testament to our disrespect for the past, our ancestors and the veterans who gave their lives for their country.
It is my hope that someone will make an effort to right this sad situation and prove that there are still people out there that care about the past and our veterans. Contacting the veterans, the American Legion and the government has provided no solution thus far. Perhaps the New Castle News or a civic group or even individuals can get involved in the cause to show that people still care.
Gary Hill
Union Township
