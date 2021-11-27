Why are Democrats too lazy to go to the polls to vote?
Prior to the 2020 election, mail-in voting was not an option; only absentee voting. Starting with the 2020 elections, Democrats have stayed home in large numbers, choosing to mail in their votes.
Some samples from Lawrence County (Party represents the party of the candidate.) Numbers are from Lawrence County Election website.
•2021 votes for Supreme Court Justice: In person — Republican 9,125, Democrat 3,963; Mail in — Republican 1,151, Democrat 3,021
•2021 votes for Lawrence County Register & Recorder: In person — Republican 9,974, Democrat 3,074; Mail in — Republican 1,749, Democrat 2,431
•2021 votes for Bessemer Mayor: In person – Republican 117, Democrat 83; Mail in — Republican 8, Democrat 41.
This is pervasive in every race that had defined party candidates. The numbers reflect the same in every race.
The same was true in 2020.
•2020 votes for President of United States: In person — Republican 25,029, Democrat 7,840; Mail in — Republican 4,318, Democrat 7,994.
Mail-in voting has been a boon for lazy voters who in past years didn’t make the effort to vote and for the most part ignorant voters who don’t know the issues or the candidates. It is an easy way to harvest votes.
Fred J. Harlan
New Castle
