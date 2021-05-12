LETTER BY FRANK EVANS: Robinson column moving, sad

Herald and New Castle News Editor Jeff Gerritt’s column ( “A dream that died too soon,” May 8) about the Beaver Falls Police Department’s shooting of a most likely innocent and highly accomplished 24-year-old African American man, Cecil Robinson, 50 years ago was movingly sad.
The loss of this life by a police shooting was tragic and the lack of investigation and reporting by government and the media made it much worse. Gerritt’s 50-year-overdue apology for the lack of coverage by the newspaper he now serves as editor is appreciated by anyone who longs for justice.
If Gerritt is seeking further atonement and improvement in media reporting on shooting deaths suffered by minorities, he would be well served to focus on the thousands of inner city minorities who are murdered every year by criminals and gangs. Significant data documents that police killings of unarmed African Americans are now quite rare. Meanwhile crime and murder rates have dramatically increased since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who awaits sentencing after his murder conviction.
Gerritt and the media could do a great service by objectively investigating and reporting how and why so much violence occurs in certain communities. What leads young people toward gangs? What backgrounds and family structures tend to enable some minority children to succeed versus others who make poor decisions? How effective are inner city schools at educating minority children? What are the biggest challenges police face in providing public safety in these environments?
The thousands of minorities, including many children, who are murdered every year by criminals and gangs, are a true national tragedy. Everyone of these lives are as real and valued, if perhaps not as accomplished, as Cecil Robinson.
This terrible annual loss deserves constant media coverage and analysis until effective solutions are identified. Police killings of unarmed minority citizens are rigorously reported even though the number of incidents is thankfully quite low.
Let’s hope the causes of the other 99 percent+ of minority murders begin to receive similar media coverage.
