I am concerned that the COVID-19 virus is destroying common courtesy. Respect and kindness seem to have become a distant memory.
Giant Eagle on Butler Avenue recently refused to check out an individual because he was unable to cover both his mouth and nose with a mask. The individual was a Vietnam veteran who is a victim of Agent Orange. His lungs are scarred and damaged from the chemical and he has difficulty breathing on a regular basis.
He attempted to comply with the mandate and had a mask over his mouth during his time in the store. He was assisted with loading his desired purchases into his cart by an employee without incident. However, at the register he was refused service due to his inability to cover his nose with the mask. He tried to explain his situation, and the clerk refused to assist him and called a manager. The manager also refused to listen and told him that he would not be permitted to check out until he covered his nose. As he was unable to do so, he left the store embarrassed and without his cart, which was full of items for fellow veterans at the American Legion.
I am concerned that we are treating our elders and veterans so poorly in order to make ourselves feel safe and even virtuous. This situation was handled poorly and in a follow-up phone call to the manager, the official position remained the same. Let’s try some kindness.
Elisabeth Tyler
New Castle
