This past week I went to the cemetery to visit the grave of a loved one.
As I entered the cemetery grounds, a young girl was riding her bike, her mother nearby watching.
As I passed her, we both waved to one another.
As I was standing by the grave site, this young girl came up to me. She asked me if I was visiting someone I loved, and I said yes. She then came up to me and gave me a hug.
Her mother joined us, and as we were talking, I learned that the girl’s name was Whitney, she was six and in first grade at Union Elementary. Since they only had a half-day of school, she was practicing riding her bike without the training wheels on.
We continued to talk a while and as I got ready to leave, she came up to me and gave me another hug.
To say that I was overwhelmed by the warmth and compassion of this young girl would be an understatement.
Her parents should be so proud and should be complimented. She is truly a special young girl.
My chance meeting with Whitney will always have a special place in my heart. If only we could all show a little warmth and compassion to one another.
Dorothy Hannon
Neshannock Township
