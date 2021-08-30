This letter is in response to a Facebook posting that appeared in the New Castle News, concerning the exodus of people from Pennsylvania.
The letter states that there are no well-paying jobs, nowhere to shop and nothing to do in Lawrence County.
Perhaps the writer should drive from the South Side of New Castle, up Jefferson Street and Wilmington Avenue onto Rte. 18 to New Wilmington. There have been help wanted signs out in front of businesses there for years. They are jobs of every description and pay scale.(That scenario plays out in all areas of Lawrence County and every county I have traveled through in the United States.)
Those help wanted signs are in front of businesses where people can shop. Those businesses belong to, and are staffed by, our friends and neighbors. They may not have the prestige of Saks 5th Avenue, but you can find the things you need there. And, there's an outlet mall just a few miles away that has the national brands.
If you're looking for something to do, you could go to the concert on the Riverwalk on Friday nights; in New Wilmington on Saturday nights; or Pearson Park on Sunday afternoons. And, unless I'm mistaken, the Confluence still has open mic night on Thursdays and there is a dance on Monday nights in Harlansburg.
You could join the YMCA or one of the fitness centers to keep in shape and take part in their programs. There are a couple of dance studios, a theater group and an art center. Churches are always open to receiving new members and those who want to join their outreach ministries.
You could volunteer for one of the county and civic organizations that always need help. The newspapers advertise craft shows, benefit dinners, yard sales and flea markets every weekend.
If that is "no jobs, nowhere to shop and nothing to do," what are you looking for?
Dorothy Burchett
New Castle
